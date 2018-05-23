Woman has best possible excuse to bug Craig Robinson on an airplane so that's what she did.

Celebrities get mobbed by fans all the time; it's just part of the deal when you're famous and beloved. Some people realize that celebrities might not always want to deal with it, and are hesitant to go up to them and bother them. But what if you just happen to be on a flight with a celebrity, and you just happen to have something to show them that relates to them, something undeniably awesome? What do you do?
Well, if you're Twitter user @livvperrone, you poll your friends about whether or not you should bother said celebrity, bearing in mind that your sister's wedding invitation includes a quote from a very famous character on a very famous show played by this very famous celeb (and you just happen to have the invite with you). Smart!
Ninety-five percent of Livv's friends voted that, yes, she should absolutely show him the invite. With an overwhelming majority like that, how could she not?
And so she did. Here's the invite, featuring a quote from Craig Robinson's character Darryl Philbin, from the hit TV show The Office.
How great is that wedding invitation? "I'm hot, you're hot. Let's get it poppin. - Darryl Philbin."
What a nice coincidence! And not only did Livv get a chance to show him something that undoubtedly made him pretty happy, she got a pic with him, too!
Seems like, in this case, it was okay to go up to the celebrity. And this just proves that Craig Robinson is every bit as lovable in real life as he is on the screen.