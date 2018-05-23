Woman has best possible excuse to bug Craig Robinson on an airplane so that's what she did.

Celebrities get mobbed by fans all the time; it's just part of the deal when you're famous and beloved. Some people realize that celebrities might not always want to deal with it, and are hesitant to go up to them and bother them. But what if you just happen to be on a flight with a celebrity, and you just happen to have something to show them that relates to them, something undeniably awesome? What do you do?

Well, if you're Twitter user @livvperrone, you poll your friends about whether or not you should bother said celebrity, bearing in mind that your sister's wedding invitation includes a quote from a very famous character on a very famous show played by this very famous celeb (and you just happen to have the invite with you). Smart!

So Craig Robinson was on my flight and.... pic.twitter.com/BFNj9fFJJI — livv ariel (@livvperrone) May 22, 2018

Ninety-five percent of Livv's friends voted that, yes, she should absolutely show him the invite. With an overwhelming majority like that, how could she not?