Advertising
Going to a wax museum for a photoshoot is a surefire way to make your friends jealous when the wax statues look like the selfie-worthy celebrities. But oftentimes, the figures come out as creepy, off-brand versions of famous faces that make you do a double take and then immediately fear for your life. Here are the scariest ones.
1. Meryl Streep's is straight-up disrespectful.
2. Donald Trump has a weird neck-vagina.
Advertising
3. Justin Bieber is wet.
4. Prince William is bloated.
5. Lorde has a thirst for blood.
6. This Robert Downey Jr. does not look like Robert Downey Jr.
Advertising
7. This draft of a Justin Timberlake wants you dead.
8. Is this Katy Perry or Kate Winslet?
9. Is this Jennifer Aniston or Celine Dion?
10. Emma Watson or Billy Elliot?
Advertising
11. Michelle Obama looks better in the flesh.
12. Jimmy Fallon's teeth are like the Alps.
13. Ryan Gosling looks like a sexy Sim.
14. Anne Frank.
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.