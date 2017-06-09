Advertising

Going to a wax museum for a photoshoot is a surefire way to make your friends jealous when the wax statues look like the selfie-worthy celebrities. But oftentimes, the figures come out as creepy, off-brand versions of famous faces that make you do a double take and then immediately fear for your life. Here are the scariest ones.

1. Meryl Streep's is straight-up disrespectful.

Or D, all of the above.
How dare you misrepresent the queen!
Getty Images

2. Donald Trump has a weird neck-vagina.

His wax figure, I mean.
His wax figure, I mean.
Getty Images
Advertising

3. Justin Bieber is wet.

An artist spent hours crafting his abs and his pubic bone—which I guess is the case with the real Justin, too.
An artist spent hours crafting his abs and his pubic bone—which I guess is the case with the real Justin, too.
Getty Images

4. Prince William is bloated.

His Royal Highness just really needs to fart.
His Royal Highness just really needs to fart.
Getty Images

5. Lorde has a thirst for blood.

These are eyes that follow you around the museum.
These are eyes that follow you around the museum.
Getty Images

6. This Robert Downey Jr. does not look like Robert Downey Jr.

Stark Industries could do better.
Stark Industries could do better.
Getty Images
Advertising

7. This draft of a Justin Timberlake wants you dead.

His babyface is stuck somewhere between N*SYNC and "Cry Me a River."
His babyface is stuck somewhere between N*SYNC and "Cry Me a River."

8. Is this Katy Perry or Kate Winslet?

Draw me like one of your California Girls.
Draw me like one of your California Girls.
Getty Images

9. Is this Jennifer Aniston or Celine Dion?

You've got a Friend.
You've got a Friend.
Getty Images

10. Emma Watson or Billy Elliot?

Even her Justin Bieber Belle Doll looked more like her.
Even her Justin Bieber Belle Doll looked more like her.
Getty Images
Advertising

11. Michelle Obama looks better in the flesh.

It's like an effigy Republicans burn at protests.
It's like an effigy Republicans burn at protests.
Getty Images

12. Jimmy Fallon's teeth are like the Alps.

The wax figure's laugh is as genuine as the real Fallon's. ZING!
The wax figure's laugh is as genuine as the real Fallon's. ZING!
Getty

13. Ryan Gosling looks like a sexy Sim.

It hardly looks like the Gos, but it's okay to still be attracted to it.
It hardly looks like the Gos, but it's okay to still be attracted to it.
Madame Tussaud's Berlin

14. Anne Frank.

Why did they do this? Why?
Why did they do this? Why?
Getty Images
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.