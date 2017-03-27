Advertising

Cuba Gooding Jr. sparked a widespread internet outrage on Sunday after he lifted up Sarah Paulson's dress at PaleyFest in Los Angeles.

At a panel discussion on American Horror Story, Sarah Paulson turned to greet co-star Kathy Bates as she walked on stage. Cuba Gooding Jr. then bent down to lift up her dress. (Come on, dude. Seriously?) TMZ posted a video of the incident:

TMZ reports that Paulson and Gooding Jr. seemed playful with each other throughout the rest of the PaleyFest event, but people on the internet were not so amused by his actions:

Okay, yes I went back to screenshot this. But does he seriously think this is okay? @cubagoodingjr @MsSarahPaulson pic.twitter.com/xHEnURhY3H — Elle (@MistyyyGoode) March 27, 2017

How would @cubagoodingjr react if a man walked up to his daughter, Piper and lifted her dress up behind her back? #itsneverok — SallyThatTwirl (@SupremelyOne) March 27, 2017

Um... so is @cubagoodingjr allowed to get away with lifting @MsSarahPaulson skirt at @paleycenter? Total disrespect to a woman — WinterThreds (@piratepenzan) March 27, 2017

@cubagoodingjr hi, dude. did you apologize to Sarah? you should if you didn't bc what you did was Gross and Disrespectful — scary spice // 102 (@trixieftkatya) March 27, 2017

Neither Paulson nor Gooding Jr. has addressed the incident on social media.

