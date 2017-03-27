Cuba Gooding Jr. sparked a widespread internet outrage on Sunday after he lifted up Sarah Paulson's dress at PaleyFest in Los Angeles.
At a panel discussion on American Horror Story, Sarah Paulson turned to greet co-star Kathy Bates as she walked on stage. Cuba Gooding Jr. then bent down to lift up her dress. (Come on, dude. Seriously?) TMZ posted a video of the incident:
TMZ reports that Paulson and Gooding Jr. seemed playful with each other throughout the rest of the PaleyFest event, but people on the internet were not so amused by his actions:
Neither Paulson nor Gooding Jr. has addressed the incident on social media.