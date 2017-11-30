'Daily Mail' describes Meghan Markle's family as 'cotton slaves.' People are angry.

A few days after the announcement of Meghan Markle's engagement to Prince Harry, The Daily Mail ran an article charting Markle's family history. The article's headline reads, "How in 150 years, Meghan Markle's family went from cotton slaves to royalty via freedom in the US Civil War... while her dad's ancestors included a maid at Windsor Castle." Below, the family tree for her mother's side is titled "Dirt Poor in the Deep South" whereas her father's family is described as "A Miner, A Cobbler—and an Essex Boy."

The Daily Mail has described Meghan Markle’s family as going from “cotton slaves to royalty.” pic.twitter.com/NKjEeN1KNV — Rossalyn Warren (@RossalynWarren) November 30, 2017

Well, we knew coverage of Markle wasn't all going to be perfect, but this sort of article is particularly troubling as it is not completely overt. The article headlines are examples of systemic racism. Whereas Markle's white father's family is described by their jobs, the mother's family is just "dirt poor." The article headline defines Markle's black heritage on the basis of slavery and so very incorrectly states that the Civil War resulted in unadultered freedom for former slaves.