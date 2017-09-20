Advertising

Dakota Johnson just got a new tattoo from celeb tattoo artist Doctor Woo and this one has a lot of meaning to her. The artist posted an Instagram of the 27-year-old actor with some fresh ink on her arm. His caption for it contains a quote from Johnson: "A lil #egonschiele 🌼 for @dakotajohnson 'it's a lil fucked up, but it's still a flower, like me.'"

A lil #egonschiele 🌼 for @dakotajohnson "it's a lil fucked up, but it's still a flower, like me" ✨ A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on Sep 18, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

Egon Schiele was an Austrian painter from the early 20th century, and the flower must be from a drawing or a painting by him. Far be it from me to assume the meaning of her tattoo, but from the quote and the choice of artwork, it seems like she's saying that it's okay for things not to look perfect. An imperfect flower is still just that—a flower.

This isn't Johnson's first tattoo, although she tends not to talk much about the others, which she covers up for filming.

