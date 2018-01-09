Everyone's watching Dakota Johnson watch Angelina Jolie ignore Jennifer Aniston at the Golden Globes.

Sunday night's Golden Globes was all about bringing people together to raise awareness of and put an end to sexual harassment, with the unofficial theme being "Time's Up." But two people who are definitely not coming together in any sort of physical way are Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, both of whom were in attendance at the awards show. That, for obvious reasons, had the potential to lead to an awkward situation.

And yep, things did get a little awkward at one point. While Jennifer Aniston was onstage presenting an award with Carol Burnett, Angelina Jolie was looking down and seemed distracted. And Dakota "50 Shades" Johnson, who was seated at the same table as Jolie, right in front of the stage, couldn't help but notice. And then the rest of the world noticed Dakota Johnson noticing Jolie not noticing Aniston.

This picture of Dakota Johnson sneaking a glance at Angelina Jolie while Jennifer Aniston presents needs to be put in the Met. pic.twitter.com/e9wnSb5H8S — mary arndt (@MaryPerson) January 8, 2018

As if that wasn't awkward enough, the crowd rose to their feet to give Carol Burnett a standing ovation (like the queen she is!), including Jolie. But remember, Aniston was still on stage, too.