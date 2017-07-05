Advertising

On Fourth of July, New Girl star and member of the Wayans comedy dynasty, Damon Wayans, Jr. tweeted a joke that didn't go over especially well with white Americans. His tweet read, "Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day."

Unsurprisingly, a lot of people had a problem with this, and tweeted their outrage back at Wayans.

Advertising

One person responded, "Just another example of Hollywood talking down to Americans. They hate this country & their fans. #FabricatedRacism sadly returns."

Wayans replied to that user, writing "A joke some took too personally. So what. Jokes aren't illegal." (Yet.) But people still had a lot of stuff to say to Wayans, and that also isn't illegal.

Advertising
Advertising

Wayans is definitely sticking by his joke, and if you're offended, that's okay with him. That's totally legal, too.

Sources: h/t E! Online
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.