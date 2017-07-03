Advertising

Christi Lukasiak recently took to Instagram to share her appreciation for her massive following. Christi recently hit 2 million followers, which is still less than half of her daughter Chloe's 5.7 million followers, but who's counting.

Christi took a break from her Puerto Rican vacation to give each and every one of us a shout out.

Little late but THANK YOU FOR 2 MILLION!! Kisses to each and every one of you! 💋 A post shared by Christi Lukasiak (@christilukasiak) on Jul 2, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

She posted a beautiful picture of herself sitting in the sand and wrote, "Little late but THANK YOU FOR 2 MILLION!! Kisses to each and every one of you!"

Advertising

Many of the comments were extremely nice and supportive.

demiamyesha said, "Congrats on 2m you totally deserve it with the silly and grateful comments and on the show how you put people especially Abby in their place I was crying and laughing."

dimplesx81 said, "You are looking so good - always been the best and funniest dance mom - Chloe & Clara are a shining example of the woman and mother you are xx"

iceprincess222 said, "Christi you are looking amazing, keep up the great work with you and your family."

Advertising

A post shared by Christi Lukasiak (@christilukasiak) on May 13, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

Chloe and her mom Christi were original members of the Lifetime Series 'Dance Moms'. They competed on Abby Lee Miller's Jr Elite Competition team for the first four seasons of the show.

To viewers, it looked like the two left the team because Abby called Chloe "washed up" but in reality Christi and Chloe claim that Abby made fun of Chloe's medical condition which makes one eye smaller than the other.

Advertising

Chloe and Christi did leave 'Dance Moms' for almost three seasons. At the end of season seven, however, Chloe and Christi made a surprising return.

Chloe had grown up a lot, filmed two movies and won a teen choice award. She was a different person and a different dancer. The fact that Abby Lee Miller might have been going to jail may have had something to do with them wanting to return as well. Their issues were mostly with Abby.

You can always go home. #LastDance #NotTheSame8Count #DanceMomsOG #Irreplaceable A post shared by Christi Lukasiak (@christilukasiak) on Mar 21, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

Advertising

Back in March, Christi posted a photo of Chloe with her old teammates. She captioned it, "You can always go home. #LastDance #NotTheSame8Count #DanceMomsOG #Irreplaceable

Advertising

Christi also gave her daughter a super sweet dedication post. She placed two pictures side by side and wrote, "April 9, 2011/April 15, 2017. I've watched this young woman grow up before my very eyes and I had the experience of a lifetime. No one will ever understand how things really happened except the people who lived it, so I am so grateful for everyone who I got to share this with cast, crew, and family. And for all of you out there who I have never met, but you root for these girls like their your own, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Just a mom of two beautiful blondes, from Pittsburgh. ❤️❤️❤️"

Advertising

Every 'Dance Moms' fan is jumping with joy and the idea that Chloe might be returning for the new season. It's pretty much confirmed at this point that Cheryl Burke will be replacing Abby on the show, which would make Christi and Chloe's return more simple.

As for the drama with the moms, some things never change. Looks like we will have to wait until August 1st to get the rest of the story.

See you August 1st at 9pm on @lifetimetv. The story isn't over yet. A post shared by Christi Lukasiak (@christilukasiak) on Jun 23, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.