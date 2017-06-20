Advertising

Former Dance Moms star Mackenzie Ziegler and her mom, Melissa Gisoni, have been sued for alleged breach of contract by production company Kismet Music.

TMZ reports that the record label accused the 13-year-old and her mom of missing recording sessions and violating her contract by working with another producer.

According to the lawsuit, Mackenzie had agreed to “deliver technically and commercially satisfactory records,” with the label in turn working to secure a recording contract and distribution.

The lawsuit further claimed that Mackenzie and her mother cashed checks under the deal and that the singer skipped many recording sessions and meetings and was unresponsive to phone calls.

Kismet seeks 15 percent of Mackenzie’s net profits she earned with the company under the deal.

Mackenzie released an album, Mack Z, in 2014, which reached number one on the iTunes pop charts and number seven on the iTunes album sales charts.

