The 'Cash Me Outside' girl just weighed in on Logan Paul's 'suicide forest' video.

A magazine once referred to YouTuber Logan Paul, 22, as only skilled in "big, broad comedy for teenage girls." But that may not be the case anymore, if you take the words of exactly one teenage girl, Danielle "Cash Me Outside" Bregoli, as evidence of that demographic turning against him.
Paul received widespread backlash after he released a video of him and his friends walking around and joking in Japan's Aokigahara forest. The forest is known as the "suicide forest," where people reportedly go to commit suicide with more regularity than almost any place in the world.
After the video came out, Paul went viral for the dreaded "wrong reasons." The footage "appeared to show a body hanging from a tree," according to CNN, and included Paul asking his friend, "What, you never stand next to a dead guy?"
His joking demeanor made many across the internet doubt the sincerity of his statement that "depression and mental illnesses is not a joke."
He later apologized for the video:
"I should have never posted the video. There are a lot of things I should have done differently but I didn't and for that, from the bottom of my heart, I am sorry."
TMZ caught Bregoli outside, who wasn't having it at all.
She railed against him and rejected his mea culpa: "You kill someone and apologize for it, does that make it okay?"
"When you're talking about it saying, 'Oh depression is a bad thing...' and then you start laughing... Yo, that's crossing the line. And don't get me wrong, I knew Logan Paul (I stopped talking to him after a while) but I think that's kind of disgusting."
She was far from the only one with that take:
And she won't be the last. As Bregoli goes, so goes the nation.