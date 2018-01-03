The 'Cash Me Outside' girl just weighed in on Logan Paul's 'suicide forest' video.

A magazine once referred to YouTuber Logan Paul, 22, as only skilled in "big, broad comedy for teenage girls." But that may not be the case anymore, if you take the words of exactly one teenage girl, Danielle "Cash Me Outside" Bregoli, as evidence of that demographic turning against him.

Paul received widespread backlash after he released a video of him and his friends walking around and joking in Japan's Aokigahara forest. The forest is known as the "suicide forest," where people reportedly go to commit suicide with more regularity than almost any place in the world.

The backlash against social media star Logan Paul, who posted a video of an apparent suicide victim, is intensifying despite two apologies. The 22-year-old posted the controversial video on his YouTube channel, which has more than 15 million subscribers https://t.co/CQT8Mx53BX pic.twitter.com/9TxX3BLHNB — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 3, 2018

After the video came out, Paul went viral for the dreaded "wrong reasons." The footage "appeared to show a body hanging from a tree," according to CNN, and included Paul asking his friend, "What, you never stand next to a dead guy?"

His joking demeanor made many across the internet doubt the sincerity of his statement that "depression and mental illnesses is not a joke."

He later apologized for the video: