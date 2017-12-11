People think the 'Cash Me Outside' girl got a full ride to Harvard (based on an Instagram).

The "Cash Me Outside Girl" is still a few years away from us being able to use her real name, Danielle Bregoli, in a headline. And she's probably a decade out from name recognition on her rap name, Bhad Bhabie.

Watch @BhadBhabie rack up the cash in her new video for "I Got It" https://t.co/Mc2RProR1V pic.twitter.com/ucTQMLzf5m — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 2, 2017

But the 14-year-old girl who got famous for sassing Dr. Phil is definitely a marketing genius. She turned one viral clip into a massive social media following, a clothing line, a music career, and a surefire future in reality T.V. Harvard would be lucky to have her, although they won't, because she's 14.

Not that that stopped the internet from seeing this Instagram...

...and immediately gasping that Bregoli was Harvard-bound.

In the gullible net's defense, Bregoli captioned the (now deleted) photo, "Keeping da t-shirt, but giving away my full ride scholarship to Harvard to da best fan video" of her song "I Got It."

So what were we supposed to think? That she just happened to be on Harvard's campus, joking around like any teenager would? Come on. That's less reasonable than immediately running articles like: "Danielle Bregoli: Accepted to Harvard?!"