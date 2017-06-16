Advertising

Body shaming is bad enough, but pregnant body shaming is just a whole other circle of hell. Model and soon-to-be mother of four Danielle Lloyd clapped back on Instagram after trolls called her six month's pregnant body "a washed up whale."

Some haters couldn't seem to accept the fact that a pregnant woman would dare show off her baby bump in a two-piece bathing suit. Fortunately for Lloyd, she has a supportive family — and isn't afraid to stand up for herself.

"To all the people writing horrible comments saying I look like a washed up whale in these pictures I won't let you get me down and try and body shame a pregnant women!" she wrote. "No women should be shamed for the way they look am proud of my body yes I've got fat yes I've got cellulite at least I don't air brush my pictures am real... and if u don't like it ✌🏻"

To all the people writing horrible comments saying I look like a washed up whale in these pictures I won't let you get me down and try and body shame a pregnant women! No women should be shamed for the way they look am proud of my body yes I've got fat yes I've got cellulite at least I don't air brush my pictures am real... and if u don't like it ✌🏻 A post shared by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on May 30, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

Lloyd spoke to the Daily Mail about why she chose to address the comments. "When can somebody win, what is perfection? I’m happy the way I am, why do people feel the need to try and troll me and make me feel bad about myself? I had to stand up for myself and for other people as well, especially for pregnant women," she explained.

She also explained her pregnancy strategy, which includes "not one bit of exercise." No thanks to the trolls, she's "just trying to enjoy the pregancy." Lloyd elaborated, "I don't feel pressure, as long as Michael finds me attractive, I don't really care what people think."

All this drama does have a silver lining: judging by another recent Instagram, it looks like Lloyd got a free bikini for her trouble. Sorry, haters.

Thanks so much to @bikinigenieswimwear for this beautiful bikini 👙 A post shared by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on Jun 5, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

