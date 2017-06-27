Advertising

It's no secret that there's just a *bit* of a family resemblance between soccer star David Beckham and his 18-year-old son, Brooklyn.

Handsome boy 💙 @brooklynbeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on May 13, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

But this photo of David Beckham as a kid in the '70s has got us doing a double-take. He looks almost exactly like his son.

Beckham shared a throwback photo from his childhood in honor of his mother's 68th birthday on Monday. "Happy Birthday to one of the most amazing mums and Grandma anyone could wish for.. Thank you for always being the person you are.. We love you and appreciate everything you do for us x," Beckham captioned the photo.

Happy Birthday to one of the most amazing mums and Grandma anyone could wish for.. Thank you for always being the person you are.. We love you and appreciate everything you do for us x ❤️ @sandra_beckham49 @joannebeckham @lynnebeckham72 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 26, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

Of course, it's a very sweet birthday message, but how could you not be focused on the fact that past-David Beckham and present-Brooklyn Beckham are basically TWINS?!

Here's a photo of Brooklyn for reference.

Country day ❤ A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Mar 2, 2017 at 4:04am PST

RIGHT?! They are pretty much the same person. Maybe Brooklyn built a time machine and went back to pose in all of his dad's childhood photos, but not before dying his hair a slightly lighter shade so that no one would notice. It's the ultimate prank. We applaud him for the extreme effort he put into it.

Or, you know, maybe he just looks a lot like his dad.

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 23, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

