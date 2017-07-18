Advertising

It's no secret that soccer star David Beckham loves his kids, but now he's got proof of that love permanently inked on him with a brand new tattoo.

On Monday, Beckham posted a photo to his Instagram that showed him getting some touch-ups on his tattoos at Shamrock Social Club in West Hollywood, CA.

Touch ups at @shamrocksocialclub work Mark Mahoney 🍀 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 17, 2017 at 10:26pm PDT

But he wasn't just there for touch-ups. The retired soccer star also added some new ink to his collection of tattoos, the word, "Dadda." The tattoo, which is placed right above the horse on Beckham's shoulder, is meant to honor his four kids.

In addition to the new tattoo pics, Beckham also shared some cute photos earlier on Monday from a hike with his kids in Los Angeles.

D'aww! What a great dad!

