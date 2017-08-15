Advertising

Just because David Beckham is one of the most famous celebrities in the world doesn't mean he gets to shirk his daddy-duties.

David and Victoria Beckham have four children together: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper— and David wanted to surprise his only daughter with a seriously magical Lego castle. But before he could do that, he had to assemble it first.

Six days ago, the former soccer player and current DILF Instagrammed a picture of himself sitting on what appears to be a pool chair alongside hundreds of pieces of Legos. He uploaded the picture with a caption that read, "Page 1 of the Disney castle , 4000 pieces 490 pages of instructions I look confused but I'm so excited."

Then Beckham went MIA on Instagram until he uploaded a picture of the completed castle early Tuesday morning. We would like to think that he holed himself up in a room with the Lego set and refused to eat, sleep, or pee until it was done.

"1am done... Someone's gonna have a nice surprise in the morning 👸 zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz ❤️"

We would argue that the process of building the Lego castle is half the fun playing with Legos in the first place, but at least Harper wouldn't have to worry about accidently stepping on a rogue piece while slaving away for hours (or in this case, days).

Regardless, we are sure that Harper will love her surprise, and will appreciate it even more knowing that her dad put so much time, effort and love into it.

David Beckham: not only a father, but also a total ~daddy~.

