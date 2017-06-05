Advertising

David Beckham—former soccer player, Spice husband of Victoria, and beautiful man—posted an Instagram of himself with his 5-year-old daughter, Harper. The Instagram selfie, captioned "kiss for daddy," has now been Insta-blessed with the exact same "controversy" as an identical photo posted by Victoria Beckham one-year-ago.

Kiss for Daddy ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

The response to parents kissing their children is always typical. A few commenters always show up to say "ew ew ew," "gross gross gross," or to shout "PERVERTED" into the internet. (See: Hilary Duff.)

Advertising

Yahoo reports a few comments, like "David, to kiss lips of your daughter that's wrong" and "I just think she's a little too old for that is all." And The Sun found another two trolls, who wrote, "On the lips??? what has the world come to" and "Not sure about this picture."

But alas, as we look at this photo three days later, we've already reached phase two of "Internet Outrage: Parent-Child Edition." The few negative comments have already been drowned out by the response to the negative response.

Advertising

At this stage—Defcon 2 of Instagram—it's negative responders who get called "gross gross gross" and called out as "ew ew ew."

"Some people in this world should look at themselves rather than abuse a guy who clearly loves his kids," wrote one commenter, making the world a more inclusive place one Insta-comment at a time. "Good on you David and cherish and kiss your kids everyday I do."

Advertising

If you look at Beckham's Instagram now, you'll have a hard time finding anyone who objects to the photo. In fact, some of the hundreds and hundreds of commenters defending Beckham seemed to rally to the photo after seeing mere reports of the criticism on the news.

Advertising

Thanks, the news, for providing a rallying cry to drown a small percentage of weirdos on the internet. Too bad it doesn't work like that for politics, huh?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.