David Cross responds on Twitter to actress who accused him of being racist towards her.

Amid all the allegations of sexual harassment and assault women have been making against men in powerful positions these past few weeks comes one woman's accusation of racism against a man more than 20 years her senior. On Monday, actor/comedian/writer Charlyne Yi, 31, tweeted that the first time she met comedian David Cross, 53, he made fun of her "tattered" pants and mockingly asked her if she spoke English, saying "Ching-chong-ching-chong."

I think about the first time I met David Cross ten years ago & he made fun of my pants (that were tattered because I was poor). Dumbfounded I stared at him speechless and he said to me "what's a matter? You don't speak English?? Ching-chong-ching-chong". — Charlyne Yi (@charlyne_yi) October 16, 2017

She went on to write that after he saw how "offended" she was at his remarks, he put on a Southern accent and jokingly asked if she was going to fight him with karate. Cut to a few years later, when Cross was re-introduced to Yi after one of her comedy shows, and simply said, "Hi, nice to meet you."

Then after he saw I was offended he asked me if I was going to fight with him karate in a southern accent. Then a few years later he was re-introduced to me after my comedy show with his girlfriend at the time & he said "Hi nice to meet you". — Charlyne Yi (@charlyne_yi) October 16, 2017

When one woman on Twitter replied, "Oh my God," to Yi's tweets, Yi explained that her allegedly racist encounter with Cross was the reason she didn't want to meet Cross at Girlfest.