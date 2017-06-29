Advertising

David Eason became known when he started dating 'Teen Mom 2' star Jenelle Evans. Although Jenelle's mom seems to find serious problems with their relationship, the two of them appear to be happier than ever.

David and Jenelle recently bought land and built their own house. They also welcomed their first child into the world, Ensley Jolie Eason, on January 24, 2017. She captioned their family photo, "We made something so beautiful."

We made something so beautiful. 😍 @easondavid88 #ErinDietrichPhotography A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:01am PST

Recently, David and Janelle have been taking to Instagram to share photos of their gorgeous daughter. On June 17, David posted a close up of Ensley with her little feet in her mouth. He captioned the photo, "She's soooo sweeeeet I can't stand it!"

Advertising

Shes soooo sweeeeet I can't stand it! A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88) on Jun 17, 2017 at 5:16am PDT

Jenelle and David both have children from previous relationships. David has a 9-year-old daughter named Maryssa and Jenelle has her 7-year-old son Jace as well as her 3-year-old son Kaiser.

The two of them appear to be doing a fairly good job of merging their lives together. They have one big happy family now.

This is where fun stuff happens... 😮 #Kids #WheelBarrel #FamilyFun #Outdoors #Adventure A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

Both David and Jenelle have been obsessed with their newest bundle of joy, Ensley, for quite some time. They both have been posting a ton of photos and videos bragging about how adorable their new little girl is.

Advertising

As much as we want to deny it, Ensley is probably one of the cutest things we've ever seen. She has such a perfect face and big blue eyes. Jenelle recently referred to her as her baby doll on Instagram.

My baby doll. #Aloha 🌺 A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jun 20, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

Jenelle has been wanting a daughter since she was with Nathan and got pregnant with Kaiser. There's also no doubt that David was meant to be a dad. He is so good and patient with children. From what it looks like, he's enjoying every minute of fatherhood.

Advertising

He posted a picture of Jenelle and Ensley with the caption, "Loves of my life."

Loves of my life! A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88) on Jun 29, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

If this isn't perfect enough, Jenelle also posted a video of David bonding and tickling Ensley. You can hear Ensley's infectious laugh while the video is playing and she truly seems like a happy baby.

Jenelle captioned the video, "Baby giggles. 😍 " and we couldn't agree more with those heart eye emojis. Everything is finally falling into place for Jenelle and she is building a happy life with David, the simple life she's always wanted. We couldn't be more happy for the two of them.

Advertising

Baby giggles. 😍 @easondavid88 A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jun 29, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.