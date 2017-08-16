Advertising

Fans who bought tickets for a meet and greet with former Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie sadly were scammed out of their money.

The actor took to Twitter to explain and apologize for any mix up, writing: "Brazil! So there a company falsely advertising that I'll be visiting at the end of the month. I will not be coming to Brazil."

Brazil! So there a company falsely advertising that I'll be visiting at the end of the month. I will not be coming to Brazil. — David Henrie (@DavidHenrie) August 16, 2017

He added: "I would love to come visit you all in the near future. If you've been tricked by this company I apologize."

I would love to come visit you all in the near future. If you've been tricked by this company I apologize. — David Henrie (@DavidHenrie) August 16, 2017

David responded to some of his devastated fans who replied to his messages about the scam, offering up this hopeful note: "I'd love to come at some point."

I hope they do give me my money back 😭😭 can you follow me please? It would make me a little bit less sad — Thay (@ThaaynaCosta) August 16, 2017

