Dax Shepard gives his account of the time his kids walked in on him and Kristen Bell having sex.

In an appearance on The Talk last week, Kristen Bell admitted that her and Dax Shepard's two young daughters once walked in on them having sex.
However, she forgot to mention to her husband that she had publicly told the story...and that it went kind of viral. So a few days later, a fan asked Shepard about the story–and Shepard was caught way off guard.
He recalled the awkward encounter on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night.
She does a ton of interviews, and you know eventually you just run out of stuff to talk about, as you're seeing now...I was at a restaurant last night–this is the truth, honest truth–and this stranger comes up to me and he goes, ‘Hey, I just read your kids walked in on you having sex.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, I saw a headline, your wife said your kids walked in on you having sex.’ I don’t even know that she told that story! I don’t know what version she told of it.
"Oh, so it did happen?" Kimmel asked Shepard. "Ish! Yes," Shepard replied. He continued by explaining his side of the story of their kids walking in on them.
So I said to the guy, what was the story? He goes, 'I just read the headline.' And I go, ‘OK, they didn’t walk in while I was, like, pounding mom...' We put on the TV in the living room, we’re bad parents. And then we stole away for a minute—afternoon delight—but we were just under the sheets and they walked in and it was more just explaining why we were taking a nap in the afternoon, while they were on the loose.
"It was the pregame portion?" Kimmel joked. "Yeah. So it wasn’t full coitus interruptus," Shepard replied. "But it was...suffice to say, I couldn’t have gotten out of bed at this point. That would've been a strange nap I was taking."
Shepard's side of the story checks out, as Bell also claimed they told the kids they were taking nap. "We didn't like, continue," Bell said on The Talk. "We sort of just went, hey what's up? What's up? What's up? What do you need...We just said, 'Mommy and daddy are just going to take a nap for a couple of minutes."