Dax Shepard gives his account of the time his kids walked in on him and Kristen Bell having sex.

In an appearance on The Talk last week, Kristen Bell admitted that her and Dax Shepard's two young daughters once walked in on them having sex.

However, she forgot to mention to her husband that she had publicly told the story...and that it went kind of viral. So a few days later, a fan asked Shepard about the story–and Shepard was caught way off guard.

He recalled the awkward encounter on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night.