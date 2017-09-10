Advertising

Dayna Frazer has a College Degree

We're all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars - Oscar Wilde A post shared by Dayna Frazer (@daynafrazer) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Not only did Dayna receive a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Connecticut, but she also double majored in History and Political Science. She even previously worked as an assistant attorney recruiter at a law firm.

Dayna Frazer is a Model

@vibrantshotphoto caught me using every fiber of my being to flex 🙏🏻 HMU by @melanierosemua ❤️ A post shared by Dayna Frazer (@daynafrazer) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Her beauty is evident at first glance, but Dayna Frazer is also a professional model. She works with modeling agencies in New York and Los Angeles. Currently, she is a model for Fenton Models, a modeling management agency representing women in New York, and Freedom Models located in Los Angeles.

Many of the modeling agencies require you to be at least 5'9" but Dayna is only 5'8.5". She must have a spark that the recruiters noticed because they obviously liked her enough to bend their rules.

Dayna Frazer is a Lifestyle Blogger

A post shared by DAYNA FRAZER 🍓 (@daynafrazer) on Jul 26, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

In her about section, she explains that "LeatherPetal is a site dedicated to physical and mental wellness, plant-based living, and the philosophy of 'beauty', written by me, Dayna Frazer. I received my bachelor's degree in History and Political Science from the University of Connecticut, and hope to one day live a self-sustaining agricultural lifestyle and help my sister open her dream animal sanctuary."

It sounds like Dayna has some big goals and a lot that she wants to do in life. Many of her recipe posts include vegan meals, health benefits of things like raw cacao, and alternative ideas, like baking your own bread. Her lifestyle section includes a vast array of topics from living in Brooklyn, to fasting, and the pros and cons of sun exposure. Her beauty section mostly includes skin care products that you can find for a relatively cheap price.

Dayna Frazer is Instagram Famous

Missing the heaven that is LA 🌻🙏🏻 A post shared by Dayna Frazer (@daynafrazer) on May 8, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

If you're not already following Dayna Frazer on Instagram, you need to be. With almost 200 thousand followers, the social media star receives thousands of likes on every post. She gives her followers insight into her makeup products, modeling jobs, and even her relationship status. Many of her photos appear to be in New York, but according to one post, Los Angeles may have stolen Dayna's heart.

Dayna Frazer Was Dating Dylan Sprouse

🍝🍷🌽🍴 A post shared by DAYNA FRAZER 🍓 (@daynafrazer) on Jul 7, 2015 at 12:10pm PDT

We all remember Dylan Sprouse as the mischievous 12-year-old on Disney's 'Suite Life of Zack and Cody', but the 24-year-old twin is all grown up now. Dylan was in a relationship with Dayna Frazer for three years. The two have kept their relationship very private over the years, but occasionally Dayna would post a picture of them on her Instagram account.

There's no denying that Dylan was a lucky guy to have scored such a beautiful model as his girlfriend. The former child star has kept a pretty low profile following his Disney days. However, we do know that he graduated from New York University. It's very likely that the move to New York sparked his love affair with Dayna.

After three years, the two appeared to be doing great, until cheating rumors started swirling. Dylan took to Twitter to share his side.

I will say this and only this: by adhering to an assumption based on limited information, you neglect the complicated nature of this issue — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) August 16, 2017

The truth always has two sides, and those sides have motivations, and those motivations, despite how cloudy they currently seem, are private https://t.co/NmdX5GTwO8 — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) August 16, 2017

This is complicated and it will remain complicated, but those who know me and who have known me, know well enough what kind of person I am. https://t.co/gauzjH8c0C — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) August 16, 2017

And that is all 🤙🏻 https://t.co/ODIUIyeIBZ — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) August 16, 2017

