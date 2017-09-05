Advertising

Bad news for Deanie Babies — The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise's beloved Dean Unglert is officially out of the running to lead the next season of The Bachelor.

Show co-creator Mike Fleiss, known for leaving creative franchise spoiler hints on Twitter, didn't beat around the bush in telling fans that Dean was out. "So many solid choices for # thebachelor... But we can only pick one. Always a tough call," he teased. Soon after, he admitted that the list might be shorter than fans were hoping. "Dean will not be # TheBachelor this year, at least..." he wrote.

Advertising

So many solid choices for #thebachelor... But we can only pick one. Always a tough call. — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) September 5, 2017

Dean will not be #TheBachelor this year, at least... — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) September 5, 2017

The new list includes men from Rachel Lindsay's season and even further back, from Peter "I Refuse to Propose" Krause and Eric "I've Never Been In Love" Bigger.

Newest #TheBachelor power rankings:

1. Peter

2. Wells

3. Ben Z

4. Eric

5. Chase — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) September 5, 2017

Advertising

The Bachelor announcement usually comes midway through summer's Bachelor in Paradise season. The traditional timing, combined with the fact that Fleiss is dropping hints on Twitter, mean that ABC is likely ramping up for the big casting announcement.

While Dean was beloved during his time on Rachel's season, he's showing a new, shall we say friskier, side of himself on BIP.

If I ever have a daughter I'll show her clips of Dean to warn her about cute boys who start off nice but fizzle out #BachelorInParadise — Bachelor Husband (@BachelorHusband) August 30, 2017

Here we go! That rascal Dean is in some hot water.....and not just the jacuzzi. #BachelorInParadise starts NOW — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) September 5, 2017

Advertising

He's even been fighting back when fans call him out on Twitter.

Yeah, you'll hate him — Dean Michael Unglert (@deanie_babies) September 3, 2017

Hollywood Reporter asked Dean about his potential series lead, he said,“I don’t think I’m ready yet, at this point in my life.” Between his uncertainty and the newfound dark side of his personality, maybe Dean wouldn't have been the best choice to wrangle a house filled with 30+ women anyway. Peter, we're looking at you.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.