Bad news for Deanie Babies — The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise's beloved Dean Unglert is officially out of the running to lead the next season of The Bachelor.
Show co-creator Mike Fleiss, known for leaving creative franchise spoiler hints on Twitter, didn't beat around the bush in telling fans that Dean was out. "So many solid choices for
#thebachelor... But we can only pick one. Always a tough call," he teased. Soon after, he admitted that the list might be shorter than fans were hoping. "Dean will not be #TheBachelor this year, at least..." he wrote.
The new list includes men from Rachel Lindsay's season and even further back, from Peter "I Refuse to Propose" Krause and Eric "I've Never Been In Love" Bigger.
The Bachelor announcement usually comes midway through summer's Bachelor in Paradise season. The traditional timing, combined with the fact that Fleiss is dropping hints on Twitter, mean that ABC is likely ramping up for the big casting announcement.
While Dean was beloved during his time on Rachel's season, he's showing a new, shall we say friskier, side of himself on BIP.
He's even been fighting back when fans call him out on Twitter.
Hollywood Reporter asked Dean about his potential series lead, he said,“I don’t think I’m ready yet, at this point in my life.” Between his uncertainty and the newfound dark side of his personality, maybe Dean wouldn't have been the best choice to wrangle a house filled with 30+ women anyway. Peter, we're looking at you.