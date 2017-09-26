Advertising

Fans of Will & Grace were surprised to see the cast on the premiere episode of Megyn Kelly Live on Monday, considering the former Fox News host's inconsistent attitude toward LGBTQ rights. Their suspicions were confirmed when Kelly made not one but two off-color, uninformed comments about being gay. And while the host may have meant well, her comments came off poorly and were panned on Twitter as being homophobic.

Amidst all the photos promoting the Will & Grace revival on her Instagram, Debra Messing switched things up on Tuesday by sharing a photo of a bowl of cucumbers. "Snack time! #presstour," she wrote alongside the not-very-noteworthy shot. However, Messing proved she wasn't feeling cool as a cucumber in the photo's comment section.

As pointed out by a sleuth over at People, one of Messing's followers, who was evidently not ready to accept these cukes as a distraction, commented on the shot. "But why did you guys do the Megyn Kelly show? That's a fail!!" the fan wrote. Messing was quick to respond. "Honestly I didn't know it was MK until that morning. The itinerary just said Today Show appearance," she wrote. "Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments."

Evidently, Messing did not know she was going to be on Megyn Kelly's show until that morning–and she was not at all amused by the insensitive remarks Kelly made.

During the segment, a superfan of the show got to come onstage with them and Megyn Kelly, and the host asked him, "Is it true that you became a lawyer–and you became gay–because of Will?" The comment was received with a sprinkle of laughter. A few moments later, she told the fan, "I don't know about the lawyer thing, but I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing is going to work out great." That comment was received with an even smaller sprinkle of laughter.

Watch the full interview, below.

