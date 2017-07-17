Advertising

On Sunday, Delta Airlines condemned conservative provocateur Ann Coulter, calling her "unacceptable and unnecessary." This is unrelated to her terrible ideas and quotes on politics—instead, it's in response to her massive tweet rant about her Delta flight, in which she insulted flight attendants, Delta employees, and common sense. All over a seat change.

Here are some of the lowlights from Coulter's rant, which began on Saturday and continued into the wee hours of Sunday night. Delta's response was short.

Suck-ass @Delta spends all this $$$ on beautiful aircraft & then hire Nurse Ratchets as flight attendants & gate agents. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

.@Delta employee questionnaire: What is your ideal job: Prison guard? Animal handler? Stasi policeman? All of the above: HIRED! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

Hey @Delta, if it was so important for the dachshund-legged woman to take my seat, she should have BOOKED THE SEAT IN ADVANCE. Like I did. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

After apologizing for the mix-up, Delta wasn't intimidated by Coulter. They were, however, pretty mad. So they shaded her by pointing out that the seat she lost was worth approximately $30 extra. That's about one dollar for every furious tweet she sent.

@AnnCoulter We're sorry you did not receive the preferred seat you paid for and will refund your $30. (cont.) — Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017

@AnnCoulter Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary. — Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017

According to NBC News, Delta defended themselves further. Here's their side of the story:

Delta said the incident that apparently set Coulter off was caused by confusion during boarding. The airline said it “inadvertently” moved Coulter to a window seat from an aisle seat while trying to accommodate several passengers with seating requests. They offered to refund her $30. After some confusion, according to the airline, a flight attendant stepped in to ask the affected passengers to return to the seats on their respective tickets. Everyone, including Coulter, complied and the flight departed and landed without further incident, according to Delta. ... The airline said it first learned of the issue when Coulter started tweeting Saturday afternoon.

Of course, you can't pay Ann Coulter $30 to stop spewing hatred. She gets paid much more than that to spew it. From Sunday night into Monday morning, Coulter responded, again. She's in disbelief that the company actually responded to her with anything less than a full-bodied bow of servitude.

$30! It cost me $10,000 of my time to pre-select the seat I wanted, investigate type of plane & go back periodically to review seat options https://t.co/eaj1QOpvHq — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 17, 2017

I have been the picture of politeness. If I treated customers they way @Delta does, I'd deem "facts" impolite, too. https://t.co/XnM1L16Yru — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 17, 2017

If you thought it was about $30, @Delta, why didn't you give this woman $30 and let me stay in my PRE-BOOKED, ASSIGNED seat? pic.twitter.com/sR1g8tuRWX — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 17, 2017

I bet the @delta corporate office LOVES having SJWs running their customer relations. https://t.co/6zhuHuOpIF — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 17, 2017

She also retweeted this video of an eagle flying, which is presumably how Coulter imagines herself when she gets to use that $30 seat.

Because people hate Ann Coulter, and because she had zero sympathy for United Airlines victim David Dao, the internet quickly mocked her:

I can’t believe Ann Coulter has managed to make normal people sympathize with a Big Three airline. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 17, 2017

I totally get it. It costs me 75k to brush my teeth. I must pre-select a brush, investigate types of paste, and periodically spit bullshit❄️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 17, 2017

One time Ann Coulter ordered an egg white omelet and it came with full eggs so she hit 3 people with her car. — maura quint (@behindyourback) July 17, 2017

Ann Coulter's Delta snowflake meltdown is one funniest things to happen in this sewer treatment plant of a Website in a really long time — Jason Miller (@longwall26) July 17, 2017

Either Ann Coulter values her time way more than anyone else, or she literally spends days/weeks scouring the Delta website for seat changes pic.twitter.com/euCx0KN0If — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 17, 2017

Delta introduces new marketing slogan, and ticket sales are skyrocketing: "We guarantee Ann Coulter won't be on your flight." pic.twitter.com/p10rfD2SNd — TDPattillo (@TDPattillo) July 17, 2017

If your time is worth so much, why are you flying coach? https://t.co/mEJwjY1iKh — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 17, 2017

Ann Coulter just exposed the one surefire way for airlines to get a rare PR win: piss off Ann Coulter. She may want to start flying private.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.