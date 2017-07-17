On Sunday, Delta Airlines condemned conservative provocateur Ann Coulter, calling her "unacceptable and unnecessary." This is unrelated to her terrible ideas and quotes on politics—instead, it's in response to her massive tweet rant about her Delta flight, in which she insulted flight attendants, Delta employees, and common sense. All over a seat change.
Here are some of the lowlights from Coulter's rant, which began on Saturday and continued into the wee hours of Sunday night. Delta's response was short.
After apologizing for the mix-up, Delta wasn't intimidated by Coulter. They were, however, pretty mad. So they shaded her by pointing out that the seat she lost was worth approximately $30 extra. That's about one dollar for every furious tweet she sent.
According to NBC News, Delta defended themselves further. Here's their side of the story:
Delta said the incident that apparently set Coulter off was caused by confusion during boarding. The airline said it “inadvertently” moved Coulter to a window seat from an aisle seat while trying to accommodate several passengers with seating requests. They offered to refund her $30.
After some confusion, according to the airline, a flight attendant stepped in to ask the affected passengers to return to the seats on their respective tickets. Everyone, including Coulter, complied and the flight departed and landed without further incident, according to Delta.
...
The airline said it first learned of the issue when Coulter started tweeting Saturday afternoon.
Of course, you can't pay Ann Coulter $30 to stop spewing hatred. She gets paid much more than that to spew it. From Sunday night into Monday morning, Coulter responded, again. She's in disbelief that the company actually responded to her with anything less than a full-bodied bow of servitude.
She also retweeted this video of an eagle flying, which is presumably how Coulter imagines herself when she gets to use that $30 seat.
Because people hate Ann Coulter, and because she had zero sympathy for United Airlines victim David Dao, the internet quickly mocked her:
Ann Coulter just exposed the one surefire way for airlines to get a rare PR win: piss off Ann Coulter. She may want to start flying private.