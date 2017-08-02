Advertising

Demi Lovato has been vocal about her mental health, shining a light on issues and treatment, but she doesn’t let her bipolar disorder define her.

During a chat with Elvis Duran on iHeartRadio’s 'Label Defiers' podcast, Demi discussed how she feels about certain labels. Bottom line, she has bipolar disorder, but it’s not who she is.

She told the radio host that though she’s openly discussed her bipolar diagnosis since revealing it in 2011, "I think when people refer to me as being bipolar, it's something that’s true—I am bipolar—but I don't like people to use it as a label."

Demi summed it up by saying, "It's something that I have. It's not who I am." Instead, she said, "I think Demi Lovato, activist, is something that I would really be proud of."

Demi added, "I think it's important to speak up about the things that you believe in because your voice will be heard no matter what position you're in. And I just happen to be in a position where more people will hear my voice than they would have 10, 15 years ago. I use my voice to do more than just sing and I use it to speak up about mental health because that's something I'm very passionate about."

She believes that the world “knows the real me because there's nothing that I hide."

Demi also talked about continuing on her journey, saying, "I’m in a place in my life where I feel like I’ve learned so much and I’m going to continue to learn. I feel like I’m just smack dab in the middle of my journey."

