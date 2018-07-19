Demi Lovato teases fans with picture of new blonde hair. She's cool for the summer.

Demi Lovato may be known for her chocolate-brown tresses, but it looks like the singer decided to go cool for the summer and dye her hair blonde.

On Tuesday, Lovato teased fans with this picture posted to her Instagram story:

Instagram: Demi Lovato

Hair colorist Amber Maynard of L.A.'s Nine Zero One Salon is the one responsible for the new 'do, and spoke to Allure about the transformation:

"Demi's had dark hair for a long time. We thought., 'What better way to switch it up than to go lighter and add extensions for length? It was such a pretty yet also soft shade and we haven't done a blonde like this before on Demi."

She also explained the process of how she took the Sober singer from dark to light: "We started the process by using Joico Color Intensity Eraser and then highlighted using Joico Blonde Life. I custom-formulated her root shadow and toned with Joico Lumishine Demi-Permanent Liquid Color."

But this isn't the first time Demi went blonde. In the past she has experimented with lighter hues, but often went back to dark hair pretty quickly.