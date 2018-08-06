Demi Lovato speaks out for the first time since she was hospitalized for a drug overdose.

Demi Lovato has finally broken her silence after she was hospitalized for a drug overdose last month.

On July 24th, paramedics were called to Lovato's Hollywood home where she was found unconscious and had to be revived with Narcan—an antidote to an opioid OD. The Disney Channel alum was sent to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she has remained for 12 days.

But now the singer is feeling well enough to release a statement to concerned fans, and it seems like Lovato is back on the long road to recovery. On Sunday, Demi Lovato posted this letter to her Instagram thanking God, fans, and medical staff for keeping her alive:

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 5, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

"I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery," she writes. "The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side."

Last week, TMZ reported that Lovato's stint in the hospital was prolonged because she was suffering from complications related to the overdose, including high fever and constant nausea. She was released this weekend.