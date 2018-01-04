Demi Lovato shares photo to prove eating disorder recovery is possible.

In an Instagram posted on Thursday, singer Demi Lovato spoke (well, wrote) openly about the challenges of breaking away from the need to be perfect and her progress in her ongoing recovery from an eating disorder.

She posted a picture of herself sporting a swimsuit at the beach, with a big smile on her face.

In the caption, she wrote that she was "insecure about [her] legs" in the pic but that she posted it anyway "because I look so happy and this year I've decided I'm letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism."

She continued, writing, "Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing. Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes."

She added that she was feeling strong, and that recovery was possible for everyone. She thanked God for "this new chapter in my life" and used the hashtags #EDrecovery and #happyAF.

It's wonderful to see Lovato, 25, feeling so happy. She's been open about her struggles with an eating disorder in the past, and now she's sharing her recovery, to show other people it can be done.