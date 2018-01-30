Demi Lovato's interaction with Henry Cavill is a master class in Instagram flirting.

Nothing gets past Twitter. Seriously. Nothing.

People are applauding Demi Lovato's Instagram game after fans spotted an interesting chronology to her posts.

giphy

Twitter user @imnocrybaby noticed that Lavoto had just started following Superman himself, Henry Cavill (perhaps she was one of the seven people who saw Justice League).

instagram

Following Mr. Cavill brings up pictures such as this.

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Oct 25, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

Lovato then proceeded to like two of his posts in quick succession, and post a stunning, thirst-tasic pic Superman just might see.

Note: this all went down over 30 seconds. This was calculated, prepared genius.

OMG DEMI KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT SHE IS DOING I LOVEEE THIS BITCH SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/k7EPIifjtu — • (@imnocrybaby) January 30, 2018