Demi Lovato's interaction with Henry Cavill is a master class in Instagram flirting.

Nothing gets past Twitter. Seriously. Nothing.
People are applauding Demi Lovato's Instagram game after fans spotted an interesting chronology to her posts.
Twitter user @imnocrybaby noticed that Lavoto had just started following Superman himself, Henry Cavill (perhaps she was one of the seven people who saw Justice League).
Following Mr. Cavill brings up pictures such as this.
Lovato then proceeded to like two of his posts in quick succession, and post a stunning, thirst-tasic pic Superman just might see.
Note: this all went down over 30 seconds. This was calculated, prepared genius.
The strategy of Follow, Like, and Thirst Post inspired many.
She is just like her country: young, scrappy, and hungry, and she is not throwing away her shot.
It's the "can do" attitude that makes America great.
Lovato was even strategic with her likes. She "liked" Cavill's Brazilian Jiujitsu pics...
...and recently posted one of her own.
Not only did Lovato see something she wanted and go for it, her strategy got RESULTS.
"Nice one Miss Lovato!"!!!!!!!!!!!!
Here's hoping that Superman takes her to his Fortress of Solitude.
For jiu-jitsu practice, of course.