Demi Lovato's interaction with Henry Cavill is a master class in Instagram flirting.
Orli Matlow
Jan 30, 2018@10:41 PM
Nothing gets past Twitter. Seriously. Nothing.

People are applauding Demi Lovato's Instagram game after fans spotted an interesting chronology to her posts.

https://media1.giphy.com/media/26zzgRgD942UDUaru/giphy.gif
Demi Lovato, First of Her Name, Queen of Instagram.
giphy

Twitter user @imnocrybaby noticed that Lavoto had just started following Superman himself, Henry Cavill (perhaps she was one of the seven people who saw Justice League).

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/henry-TeK2sc.png
instagram

Following Mr. Cavill brings up pictures such as this.

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on

Lovato then proceeded to like two of his posts in quick succession, and post a stunning, thirst-tasic pic Superman just might see.

Note: this all went down over 30 seconds. This was calculated, prepared genius.

Big news coming soon.......

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

The strategy of Follow, Like, and Thirst Post inspired many.

She is just like her country: young, scrappy, and hungry, and she is not throwing away her shot.

It's the "can do" attitude that makes America great.

Lovato was even strategic with her likes. She "liked" Cavill's Brazilian Jiujitsu pics...

...and recently posted one of her own.

#bjj #brazilianjiujitsu #bluebelt

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Not only did Lovato see something she wanted and go for it, her strategy got RESULTS.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2018-01/30/11/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-01/sub-buzz-3597-1517329576-12.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
instagram
"Nice one Miss Lovato!"!!!!!!!!!!!!

https://media3.giphy.com/media/o6WnrbPQEmnkY/giphy.gif
giphy

Here's hoping that Superman takes her to his Fortress of Solitude.

For jiu-jitsu practice, of course.

https://media1.giphy.com/media/y4q5WZP5KldF6/giphy.gif
giphy
