This is why Demi Lovato still hasn't left the hospital after overdosing last week.

Demi Lovato remains hospitalized after being admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center one week ago following a scary drug overdose.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 23, 2018 at 3:27pm PDT

According to TMZ, Lovato remains in the hospital because she is experiencing complications, including "extreme nausea and a high fever," but is expected to make a full recovery. Lovato still has not released a statement to fans about her apparent overdose.

Addiction expert Dr. Howard Samuels told ET that Lovato's prolonged hospital stay may be a result of a monitored detox:

We don't know exactly [which] drugs Demi was using, but for her to be in the hospital for six days sort of suggests to me that they're detoxing her off of an an opiate or a benzo[diazepine], such as Xanax or Valium, and they didn't want to release her until she's gotten these drugs out of her system.

On July 24th, Lovato was found unconscious in her home and rushed to a hospital by paramedics. It is not known what drug Lovato OD'ed on, but she was revived using Narcan— an antidote to an opioid overdose. The very same day, Lovato's rep reported that she was "awake and with her family."