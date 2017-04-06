Advertising

Demi Lovato and James Corden went head-to-head in an epic "Divas Riff Off" battle to determine if divas today or divas of yesteryear have the fiercest vocals. Really, is it even an episode of The Late Late Show if James Corden doesn't end up singing?

Demi Lovato covered the modern-day divas like Adele and Katy Perry, while Corden repped the old school divas like Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin. Even though both of these talented performers brought it, Demi's vocal chords of steel definitely came out on top.

As a famous diva once said, "A diva is a female version of a hustler." giphy

In the end, Demi Lovato sang her own song "Heart Attack," cementing her place in Diva history forever. Step it up, James Corden!

