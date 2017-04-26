Advertising

Demi Lovato has amassed quite the tattoo collection over the years, but her newest ink might just be the fiercest yet.

Lovato stopped by Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City for her latest piece, which she got in a spot people often warn never to get tattoos: her hand.

Oh no, she'll never be able to land a job now!

The Lionheart singer appropriately got a lion on her hand, done by famed NYC tattoo artist Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy, who also did the large dream catcher on Lovato's side.

Although Lovato has yet to share the ink on her personal Instagram, the picture was uploaded to the official Bang Bang account along with the caption "sometimes the canvas makes the art ;) Thank you for your trust."

Demi is running out of real estate, but we are sure this is not her last tattoo. What's next?

