Demi Lovato may have a new lady in her life, and Twitter is freaking the f*ck out.

Back in 2016, Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama, her boyfriend of nearly six years, broke up. Since then, Lovato has been basically laying low, staying out of the spotlight and also staying out of relationships.

That is until a fan spotted Lovato and a ~mystery lady~ holding hands in Disneyland. OoooOoooOoooo!!!

I just saw Demi Lovato at Disneyland and she was holding hands with some chick 🤷🏻‍♀️@DisneyParkCeleb @DisneylandCeleb pic.twitter.com/Sohfa9OoRA — Carolyn Sandoval (@carolyn6574) September 11, 2017

Well, they may have been holding more than just hands...

Demi Lovato spotted today with her rumored new girlfriend Lauren Abedini; a DJ, Producer, charity runner, and feminist! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/lCJc8ayiBH — Music News & Facts (@musicnewsfact) September 11, 2017

After a bit of sleuthing, fans determined that the woman Demi may be dating is Lauren Abedini, a DJ and music producer who also runs a women's charity called "pwrxkittens." Honestly, she sounds cool AF.

Obey nobodyyyy A post shared by Lauren KITTENS Abedini (@iamkittens) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

And Twitter is already shipping the heck out of the potential romance.

This is so cute i ship it — Abrar Loves Camila (@Camilizer1997_) September 11, 2017

Of course, just because Demi was hanging out with a girl doesn't mean she is in a relationship...but then again, it also doesn't NOT mean she is in a relationship. Right?

