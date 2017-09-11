Demi Lovato may have a new lady in her life, and Twitter is freaking the f*ck out.
Back in 2016, Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama, her boyfriend of nearly six years, broke up. Since then, Lovato has been basically laying low, staying out of the spotlight and also staying out of relationships.
That is until a fan spotted Lovato and a ~mystery lady~ holding hands in Disneyland. OoooOoooOoooo!!!
Well, they may have been holding more than just hands...
After a bit of sleuthing, fans determined that the woman Demi may be dating is Lauren Abedini, a DJ and music producer who also runs a women's charity called "pwrxkittens." Honestly, she sounds cool AF.
And Twitter is already shipping the heck out of the potential romance.
Of course, just because Demi was hanging out with a girl doesn't mean she is in a relationship...but then again, it also doesn't NOT mean she is in a relationship. Right?