Demi Lovato's rep offers update following drug overdose: "Some of the information being reported is incorrect."

Demi Lovato is awake and in stable condition after being rushed to the hospital following a drug overdose.

Emergency services responded to a call at Lovato's Hollywood Hills home on Tuesday, and transported the 25-year-old to a nearby hospital. The star received Narcan, emergency medication intended to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose.

On Tuesday night, Lovato's rep sent this update to Us Weekly:

Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.

US Weekly reports that Lovato's mother, Dianna De La Garza, "has been at her side since the hospitalization.

In 2010, Lovato entered treatment or bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She later entered a sober living facility for a year.

Back in March, the "Confident" singer celebrated six years of sobriety, but announced in June that she had relapsed with her new song, "Sober."

Lovato's concert scheduled for Thursday in Atlantic City has been canceled so the singer can recover.