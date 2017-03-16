Advertising

Demi Lovato is celebrating a major milestone in her life— five years of sobriety!

The former Disney Channel star posted this screenshot of her sobriety tracking app that shows she has officially been sober for half a decade as of March 15th, 2017.

So grateful. It's been quite the journey. So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me.

Advertising

💗 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Mar 10, 2017 at 2:38pm PST

Lovato has been very honest about her past struggles with alcohol and drug abuse. In 2013, she opened up to Access Hollywood about her cocaine addiction and alcoholism in an extremely candid interview.

"Something I’ve never talked about before, but with my drug use I could hide it to where I would sneak drugs. I couldn’t go without 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine and I would bring it on airplanes," she said . "I would smuggle it basically and just wait until everyone in first class would go to sleep and I would do it right there. I’d sneak to the bathroom and I’d do it."

Advertising

😈 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

Demi Lovato realized she had a serious problem when she was only 19-years-old.

"I was going to the airport and I had a Sprite bottle just filled with vodka and it was just nine in the morning and I was throwing up in the car and this was just to get on a plane to go back to LA to the sober living house that I was staying at…," she recalled. "I had all the help in the world, but I didn’t want it. I had a moment where I was like, 'Oh my God… that is alcoholic behavior. [It’s] no longer, I’m young and rebellious and out having fun, it was, wow, I’m one of those people…I gotta get my s*** together."

Advertising

And she did. In addition to being five years sober, the superstar singer continues to be an amazing role model by advocating for those who struggle with mental illness while juggling her rapidly growing career. Keep killin' it, Demi!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.