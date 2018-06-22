Demi Lovato reveals she's relapsed after six years of sobriety: 'I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore.'

Just weeks ago, Demi Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety. But on Thursday, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer revealed that she has relapsed in her heartbreaking new single, "Sober."
In the song, Lovato sings:
"Momma, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore
And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor
To the ones who never left me
We've been down this road before
I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."
Demi's fans were nothing but supportive of her— applauding her bravery and honesty during this difficult time:
Lovato has always been very open when talking about her struggles with addiction, self-harm, and mental illness.
The day before she released "Sober," Lovato uploaded this selfie and captioned it "happy and free."
In her song, Lovato sings "I'm sorry that I'm here again. I promise I'll get help."
We wish her the best of luck on her ongoing recovery journey!