Demi Lovato reveals she's relapsed after six years of sobriety: 'I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore.'

Just weeks ago, Demi Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety. But on Thursday, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer revealed that she has relapsed in her heartbreaking new single, "Sober."

In the song, Lovato sings:

"Momma, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore

And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor

To the ones who never left me

We've been down this road before

I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."

Demi's fans were nothing but supportive of her— applauding her bravery and honesty during this difficult time:

This is incredible. Demi Lovato is no stranger to sharing her story, but it seems like she gets more and more open/vulnerable as time goes on. The world needs more people like her, especially at times like these. No words to express for the gratitude I have for her. ❤️ https://t.co/Gqi6sAiWRq — David LeCours II (@DDLECOURS) June 21, 2018

Not going to lie, this breaks my heart. I’ve been sober 5 years so it hits home. Demi, I send you so much love. I hope you have found your way back and if not, we hope to see you back soon. Love you so much. Thank you for your truth. https://t.co/TLKPnFDVL6 — Caroline Shores (@GetCarrie) June 21, 2018