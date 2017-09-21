Advertising

Demi Lovato's sexuality is Demi Lovato's business, for now. The singer recently sparked rumors that she's in a relationship with a ~mystery woman~ after a photo of the two holding hands (and a lil' bit more) made the rounds on Twitter earlier this month.

I just saw Demi Lovato at Disneyland and she was holding hands with some chick 🤷🏻‍♀️@DisneyParkCeleb @DisneylandCeleb pic.twitter.com/Sohfa9OoRA — Carolyn Sandoval (@carolyn6574) September 11, 2017

But when asked point blank about her sexuality in an recent interview with Pridesource.com last week, Lovato refused to comment, saying only: "I love who I love."

But some fans are pissed at the 25-year-old pop star for refusing to declare herself a loud, proud member of the LGBTQ community. One fan even wrote a blog about it, titled: Demi Lovato’s Reason For Refusing To Talk About Her Sexuality Is Total Bulls**t.

Damn.

The fan tweeted out the article, and it found it's way to Lovato, who tweeted this fire clap-back:

Expectant and rude. Watch my documentary and chill out. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 20, 2017

"Expectant and rude. Watch my documentary and chill out," she wrote, referring to her YouTube documentary I Am: Demi Lovato.

Her fans jumped in to back her up:

It’s YOUR privacy and YOUR life, don’t let anyone like this bring you down. We’ll support you no matter what, I hope you know that. ❤️ — kasey (@isparklelovato) September 20, 2017

You don’t have to answer to anyone Demi. We love you.💕✨ — Nicholas Liddle (@NLiddle16) September 20, 2017

Lovato then addressed the issue again with two follow-up tweets:

Just because I'm refuse to label myself for the sake of a headline doesn't mean I'm not going to stand up for what I believe in. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 20, 2017

If you're that curious about my sexuality, watch my documentary. But I don't owe anybody anything. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 20, 2017

Okay fiiiiiiiiiine Demi, we'll watch your documentary. (Also, you do you girl, and come out, or don't, whenever you're ready 😉)

