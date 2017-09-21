Demi Lovato's sexuality is Demi Lovato's business, for now. The singer recently sparked rumors that she's in a relationship with a ~mystery woman~ after a photo of the two holding hands (and a lil' bit more) made the rounds on Twitter earlier this month.
But when asked point blank about her sexuality in an recent interview with Pridesource.com last week, Lovato refused to comment, saying only: "I love who I love."
But some fans are pissed at the 25-year-old pop star for refusing to declare herself a loud, proud member of the LGBTQ community. One fan even wrote a blog about it, titled: Demi Lovato’s Reason For Refusing To Talk About Her Sexuality Is Total Bulls**t.
Damn.
The fan tweeted out the article, and it found it's way to Lovato, who tweeted this fire clap-back:
"Expectant and rude. Watch my documentary and chill out," she wrote, referring to her YouTube documentary I Am: Demi Lovato.
Her fans jumped in to back her up:
Lovato then addressed the issue again with two follow-up tweets:
Okay fiiiiiiiiiine Demi, we'll watch your documentary. (Also, you do you girl, and come out, or don't, whenever you're ready 😉)