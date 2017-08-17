Advertising

Did Dylan Sprouse cheat on girlfriend Dayna Frazer? She recently made the claim when she posted a crying selfie captioned "When you find out your bf cheated on you lol" on her Instagram story.

Fans were understandably shocked by the allegation and wondered if it was true.

Yesterday, Dylan took to Twitter to shed a bit more light on the matter and set the record straight, beginning with: "I will say this and only this: by adhering to an assumption based on limited information, you neglect the complicated nature of this issue."

To be fair, based on the limited details of Dayna's Instagram story, it's easy to jump to conclusions, but there's not much to go on.

He added: "The truth always has two sides, and those sides have motivations, and those motivations, despite how cloudy they currently seem, are private."

He summed it all up by explaining: "This is complicated and it will remain complicated, but those who know me and who have known me, know well enough what kind of person I am."

Bottom line: there's more to the story than meets the eye and also, it's not anyone's business but Dylan and Dayna's.

Fans had plenty to say in response, including:

Don't get me wrong, cheating is wrong, but y'all are "fans" of his career. His personal life ain't ya business. pic.twitter.com/JMU9HgQ7OC — Kota (@nottodaykota) August 16, 2017

spill the tea — frances (@franceskalpakis) August 16, 2017

Honestly, if you cheated it's not that complicated. — Katie Estabrook (@KatieEstabrook) August 16, 2017

we love you Dylan and will always support you no matter what!! ❤️ — sophia (@kiansflwhr) August 16, 2017

Two sides to every story and then there's the truth ❤️ — juliana (@hehju) August 16, 2017

