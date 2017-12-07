The DJ who sexually assaulted Taylor Swift paid his $1 settlement in a really f**ked up way.

Taylor Swift has finally received the fee she won in court this summer–yup, the entire one dollar.

Back in August, Taylor Swift testified in a Denver courtroom against DJ David Mueller, who she was suing for groping her during a 2013 photo op. Her lawsuit was actually a counter suit against Mueller, who sued Swift in 2015 for $3 million in damages, claiming that her accusation had ruined his career.

Swift won the lawsuit, her symbolic $1 prize making a statement that sexual assault will not be tolerated.

"I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this," Swift said at the time. "My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves."

Earlier this week, TIME awarded Person of the Year to the Silence Breakers, a.k.a. all the victims of sexual harassment and assault that spoke up as part of the Me Too movement this year. Swift made the cover, along with four other women. In Swift's interview with the magazine, she revealed that Mueller had yet to pay her the symbolic $1.