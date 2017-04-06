Advertising

On Thursday, comedy fans the world over were saddened to hear of the death of legendary insult comic Don Rickles, who succumbed to kidney failure at the age of 90. Rickles, whose comedy career spanned seven decades, was known for his brutally incisive crowd work, which he famously would unleash on anybody: celebrities, politicians, presidents, kids, hockey pucks… It was a unique style that earned him the nickname "Mr. Warmth." As soon as news of his death broke, tributes started pouring out on social media from his fellow comedians and other famous fans.

90 years with Don Rickles weren't enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2017

In lieu of flowers, Don Rickles' family has requested that people drop their pants and fire a rocket. #RIPDonRickles — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 6, 2017

damn it, we lost a great one #DonRickles fast furious brilliant for decades the definition of genius — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) April 6, 2017

A God died today. Don Rickles, we did not want to ever lose you. Never. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles, you kept us laughing for so many years. We will miss you dearly. Thanks for the zingers. You were one of a kind. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 6, 2017

RIP Don Rickles. Legend. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) April 6, 2017

God Bless Don Rickles, aka, Mr. Warmth! Proud to have been heckled by him from the stage many times! #RIP — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles has passed away.

A giant loss. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) April 6, 2017

RIP Don Rickles. Brilliant, original comedy genius, touching actor, great human. His act worked due to his true heart/humanity. #love — Elayne Boosler (@ElayneBoosler) April 6, 2017

RIP Don Rickles. One of the funniest people that ever lived, you dumb schmuck. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 6, 2017

RIP Don Rickles- You Hockey Puck pic.twitter.com/O17o87lp3J — SiriusXM NHL Network (@SiriusXMNHL) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles Dick Cavett 1972 https://t.co/REXcC6GtAF — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 6, 2017

As I was standing nearby, #DonRickles once whispered in my wife's ear, "What are you doing with a loser like him?" I was honored. #rip #sad — Kevin Nealon (@kevin_nealon) April 6, 2017

"The producer of Twilight Zone liked my work so much he gave me a summer home on Venus." — Don Rickles ("Mr. Dingle, The Strong") RIP, sir. pic.twitter.com/PYTy7DcrVX — The Twilight Zone (@TheNightGallery) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles was simply the best. He created insult comedy &yet every 1 of his targets felt loved and honored. One of a kind.#RIPdonrickles — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 6, 2017

One of the funniest, ballsiest comics of all time. RIP Don Rickles. pic.twitter.com/wF9rPQjjVz — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) April 6, 2017

A national treasure is gone. Don Rickles' talent was limitless. To know him was a gift. He kept me laughing during 58-years of friendship. pic.twitter.com/B1IXEa9S4g — Larry King (@kingsthings) April 6, 2017

Comedy, and our collective self-esteem, will never be the same.

We are celebrating our 52nd Wedding Anniversary March 14th. Happy Anniversary my dear wife, Barbara. You are my life. ❤️❌⭕Pussycat

(Me) — Don Rickles (@DonRickles) March 12, 2017

