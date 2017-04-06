On Thursday, comedy fans the world over were saddened to hear of the death of legendary insult comic Don Rickles, who succumbed to kidney failure at the age of 90. Rickles, whose comedy career spanned seven decades, was known for his brutally incisive crowd work, which he famously would unleash on anybody: celebrities, politicians, presidents, kids, hockey pucks… It was a unique style that earned him the nickname "Mr. Warmth." As soon as news of his death broke, tributes started pouring out on social media from his fellow comedians and other famous fans.
Comedy, and our collective self-esteem, will never be the same.