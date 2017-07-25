Advertising

Chrissy Teigen has been heckling Donald Trump on Twitter for years, and this morning the President of the United States finally had enough.

As early as 2011, Teigen has been regularly roasting Donald Trump on Twitter, dragging him for everything from his racist behavior to his blatant misogyny. She even recently changed her bio to troll the 45th president, editing it to say "a high-quality person"— the same words Trump used to describe his son amidst his treasonous email scandal. But after years of sick burns, impressive insults and plenty of constructive criticism, Teigen was blocked after simply tweeting "lol no one likes you."

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Hey, we all know the man has a fragile ego, but blocking someone for saying "no one likes you" is a real snowflake move.

Donald Trump has been on a blocking-spree lately, turning Twitter into his own personal "safe space." But watch out, Donny. According to The Washington Post, a small coalition of people Trump has blocked on Twitter are planning on suing the president, citing that barring them from his feed violates the First Amendment to the Constitution.

Chrissy, you in?

