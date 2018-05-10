Donald Trump Jr. is already dating, and it's someone his dad will definitely approve of.

Back in March, Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa filed for divorced after 12 years of marriage, and it seems that the First Son is already moving on.
According to multiple sources, Donald Trump Jr. is dating Fox News host, Kimberly Guilfoyle. We are sure daddy is thrilled about that!
Guilfoyle is a former San Francisco and LA prosecutor, as well as a former Victoria’s Secret. Girl's had a life! She now co-hosts The Five.
Like Jr, Guilfoyle is also a divorcé. She has been married twice, once to CEO Eric Villency and then to politician Gavin Newsom. Weirdly, she was also briefly linked to Anthony Scaramucci last year when he separated from his wife, Deidre Ball.
Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. have already made things public going together to a party hosted by Bill White and Bryan Eure for President Trump’s new ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, on Sunday evening.
Uh, is anyone else getting major Melania vibes from her? Just saying...
Donald Trump Jr's marriage came crumbling down after his alleged affair with Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day came to light.
Don't worry too much about Vanessa, though. It was recently discovered that the mother of five is a marinara heiress after she inherited millions thanks to her father's investment in Rao’s red sauce.