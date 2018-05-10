Donald Trump Jr. is already dating, and it's someone his dad will definitely approve of.

Back in March, Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa filed for divorced after 12 years of marriage, and it seems that the First Son is already moving on.

According to multiple sources, Donald Trump Jr. is dating Fox News host, Kimberly Guilfoyle. We are sure daddy is thrilled about that!

Monday ❤️🧡💜 @Thefivefnc @foxnews A post shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle) on Mar 26, 2018 at 7:55pm PDT

Guilfoyle is a former San Francisco and LA prosecutor, as well as a former Victoria’s Secret. Girl's had a life! She now co-hosts The Five.

Like Jr, Guilfoyle is also a divorcé. She has been married twice, once to CEO Eric Villency and then to politician Gavin Newsom. Weirdly, she was also briefly linked to Anthony Scaramucci last year when he separated from his wife, Deidre Ball.

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. have already made things public going together to a party hosted by Bill White and Bryan Eure for President Trump’s new ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, on Sunday evening.