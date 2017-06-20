Entertainment > Celebrities
Drake Bell Instagram: Flaunt Magazine Shirtless Pics Reveal He's Totally Ripped Now
If Drake Bell wanted to take fans’ minds off of a possible feud with his Drake & Josh co-star Josh Peck, he’s definitely succeeded. Just take a look at Drake’s Instagram and Twitter and you’ll see why: he's posted some seriously steamy shirtless pics from his photoshoot with Flaunt magazine.
F L A U N T @flauntmagazine @stephenbusken @apuje @groomedbymichelleharvey
A post shared by Drake Bell (@drakebell) on
Feud? What feud?
Well, if you need a refresher, Josh Peck was married over the weekend and didn’t invite his former co-star to the wedding. Drake felt the snub in a big way, taking to Twitter to share his disappointment over the whole situation.
He tweeted: "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear....” He followed it with: “True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha.” Then he added: "Loyalty is key...ALWAYS remember where you came from."
Drake deleted the angry tweets, but fans definitely felt the sting. Josh was reportedly hurt by the Twitter rant as well.
But back to those shirtless pics....Drake made no mention of any beef with Josh, allowing the photos to speak for themselves.
Flaunt posted a series of Drake's pic on their Instagram as well, writing: "It's the first day of summer out there and it's steaming hot. Is that why we're panting or is the cause this exclusive fashion story with @drakebell? Probably both. See the rest of the shoot on Flaunt.com #drakebell."
It's the first day of summer out there and it's steaming hot. Is that why we're panting or is the cause this exclusive fashion story with @drakebell? Probably both. See the rest of the shoot on Flaunt.com #drakebell Photos by: Stephen Busken @stephenbusken for Flaunt @flauntmagazine Grooming by: Michelle Harvey @groomedbymichelleharvey Styling by: Apuje Kalu @apuje -- Image 1: @levis jacket, @ragandbone shirt, @frame pants. Images 2&3: @frame pants.
A post shared by Flaunt Magazine (@flauntmagazine) on
Drake is definitely looking a whole lot different now than he did in those Drake & Josh days. You can check out his full photoshoot at Flaunt.com.