When comedian Josh Peck got married this weekend, there was one noticeable face missing: Drake Bell. The stars may be forever besties in their fans' hearts, but apparently the IRL, grown-up Drake & Josh aren't quite so friendly.

After seeing the wedding photos (oh, the pains of Instagram FOMO) Bell sent a series of now-deleted tweets that dissed his costar. Now, Peck is opening up about what it's like to be Josh in a Drake-free world.

According to Teen Vogue, Peck explained what their relationship is like now on the podcast Allegedly With Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss. The answer? They simply have no relationship.

Peck shares that when he meets fans in public, they tend to ask him where Drake is. "I have no good answer for people – and I get it all the time, which is like, 'Where's Drake?'" says Peck.

He has no good answer to the question, so he's just started speculating along with fans. "I wish I had a better answer, but probably at home? Whole Foods? I don't know," he said. We know one place Bell is: Twitter, where he seems to be perfectly fine with sharing his feelings about his former costar's wedding. Josh, if you slide into those DMs, we bet Drake is more than ready to follow you back.

In lieu of a response to his ex-bestie's subtle shade, Bell posted a bevy of shirtless photos to Twitter. We'll take it.

