A Drake & Josh reunion would have been epic at Josh Peck’s weekend wedding, but it looks like his Nickelodeon co-star, Drake Bell, wasn’t invited.

For any fan of Drake & Josh, you fully expect that these two would be real-life BFFs, but Drake was noticeably absent in pics from Josh’s wedding to Paige O’Brien.

Josh did, however, invite his Grandfathered co-star John Stamos. Their friend, Nicole Golfieri, posted a photo from the big day, writing: "Congrats to two of our favorite people. Josh & Paige, we love you #couplegoals."

Congrats to two of our favorite people. Josh & Paige, we love you ❤️❤️ #couplegoals A post shared by Nicole Golfieri (@nicolegolfieri) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

Josh posted this pic from the big day as well:

Happy Fathers Day to BOTH my Dads. #loveislove #daddyaf A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Drake was nowhere to be seen, which understandably had fans wondering what was up.

Drake took to Twitter to post about the snub, throwing a little shade and basically crushing Drake & Josh fans’ spirits. He later deleted the tweets, which read: "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear...," followed by "True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha."

Josh Peck got married yesterday and Drake Bell just tweeted this 😭 my favorite childhood tv show brothers pic.twitter.com/Xqq0AoLuOD — Amber Leeann Secrest (@AmbySecrest) June 18, 2017

E! News reports that Drake also tweeted: "Loyalty is key...ALWAYS remember where you came from."

Fans were totally devastated by the wedding snub, with reactions like this:

drake bell wasn't invited to josh pecks wedding my childhood is over i'm done goodbye — Cassie Doughty (@cassie_doughty) June 18, 2017

Drake Bell not being invited to Josh Peck's wedding made me lose faith in lasting friendships. 😢 — Dubbies 🐍 (@ohdeosmio) June 19, 2017

Josh Peck not inviting Drake Bell to his wedding is the most heartbreaking thing. What is loyalty? — Lysette Madrigal (@raineedayze) June 19, 2017

josh peck didn't invite drake bell to his wedding pic.twitter.com/vcsYKStWz2 — lor 🦋 (@happilykiwi) June 18, 2017

