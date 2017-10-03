Advertising

Celebrity dads: they're just like ours! Drake, also known as the Champagnepapi, now has a father with a tattoo of his face making something of a "come hither" look on his right arm.

We hope they're celebrating.

Yep, that's Drake, looking his sultriest and most seductive, right there on his father's right arm (according to father-son tattoo experts TMZ). Apparently, Dennis Graham was inspired to get the portrait inked on his body forever after Drake got his dad's mugshot tattooed on him several years ago.

So normal. You know your dad has an absolutely massive tattoo of you on his right arm too, he's just waiting for the right moment to tell you. Maybe at your birthday. Or your wedding. It's something to celebrate.

The photo comes from the Tumblr of tattoo artist Money Mike, who's really enjoying the boost he's getting from this extremely permanent father-son tribute.

Here he is on Instagram, reveling in the viral moment.

Dennis Graham and Drake's mother, Sandi Graham, reportedly divorced when Drake was only five. So if you're worried that Drake's mom will have to stare at her son's sexy gazing eyes whenever she catches a glimpse of her husband's arm, don't, because they're not together.

Instead, that's a delightful life-problem reserved for whoever's currently dating Dennis Graham.

Here's to a full wardrobe of long-sleeved shirts.

