Drake filmed his last episode of Degrassi in 2008, so you'd think he would have cashed his last check from the teen drama. But if you think that, you're a wrong idiot. Yeah, Drake's still rich off that Degrassi cash.
Yup—that's eight dollars AND 25 CENTS. Because Drake never stops getting paid. On Instagram, he reminded the world:
Degrassi money still coming in don't sleeeeeeeep... 💰💸💵💴💴💶💷
But even though he's all grown up, the world reminded Drake that they really, really loved him on Degrassi.
And eight dollars is eight dollars.
