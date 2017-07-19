Advertising

Drake filmed his last episode of Degrassi in 2008, so you'd think he would have cashed his last check from the teen drama. But if you think that, you're a wrong idiot. Yeah, Drake's still rich off that Degrassi cash.

Degrassi money still coming in don't sleeeeeeeep...💰💸💵💴💴💶💷 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 18, 2017 at 1:41am PDT

Yup—that's eight dollars AND 25 CENTS. Because Drake never stops getting paid. On Instagram, he reminded the world:

Degrassi money still coming in don't sleeeeeeeep... 💰💸💵💴💴💶💷

Advertising

Drake then:

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.