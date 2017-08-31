Advertising

The ultimate Drake & Josh reunion? We are so here for it.

When Drake Bell wasn't invited to Josh Peck's recent wedding, went on a Twitter rant, and was oh-so-hurt, it seemed like Drake and Josh would never be friends again.

It looks like it's all water under the bridge, after the two hugged it out at the MTV VMAs. But wait! There's more!

Hug me.... A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

Josh's latest YouTube video shows the whole amazing reunion and it appears that they are totally BFFs again. Phew.

Advertising

In Josh’s new vlog, we see some behind-the-scenes VMA footage and the moment when he sneaks up behind Drake, then throws his arm around him and gives him a kiss.

Josh even joked about Drake's rant, saying, "Please tell Facebook to be nice to me." Drake laughed, "Oh my god, it's not even my fault!," then looked in the camera and said "lay off" on the Josh hate. Noted.

The pair hung out after the VMAs too, with Josh confirming there's no bad blood between them: "It’s all love...always been love."

Advertising

They even play out a fight (fake, it's all good!) on YouTube star David Dobrick's latest video:

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.