Drake explains why an offensive picture of him in blackface is circulating the internet.

Drake has officially addressed the photo of him in blackface that Pusha-T used as the cover art for his diss track "The Story of Adidon."

Earlier this week, Pusha-T released "The Story of Adidon" in response to Drake's diss track, "Duppy Freestyle." King Push definitely did not hold back in his song, even going as far as to expose the secret child Drake has with former porn star, Sophie B. To top it all off, Pusha-T used this picture, shot by photographer David Leyes, of Drake in minstrel-style blackface for the album artwork:

Please stop referring to this picture as “artwork”...I’m not an internet baby, I don’t edit images...this is a REAL picture...these are his truths, see for yourself https://t.co/gd6vRS3HM8 pic.twitter.com/2el58HEZ8F — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 30, 2018

And, not surprisingly, a lot of people were pissed about it:

Drake in blackface might’ve put a nail in the coffin for lightskins this summer. I don’t make the rules. — Quinta (@quintabrunson) May 30, 2018

Y’all cancelled Drake yet for the blackface or have y’all made excuses? — Ice (@OfficiallyIce) May 30, 2018

So Drake released a statement attempting to explain the photograph: