Drake explains why an offensive picture of him in blackface is circulating the internet.

Drake has officially addressed the photo of him in blackface that Pusha-T used as the cover art for his diss track "The Story of Adidon."
Earlier this week, Pusha-T released "The Story of Adidon" in response to Drake's diss track, "Duppy Freestyle." King Push definitely did not hold back in his song, even going as far as to expose the secret child Drake has with former porn star, Sophie B. To top it all off, Pusha-T used this picture, shot by photographer David Leyes, of Drake in minstrel-style blackface for the album artwork:
And, not surprisingly, a lot of people were pissed about it:
So Drake released a statement attempting to explain the photograph:
The internet remained divided, but a few people sided with Drake after reading his statement:
But most people weren't buying it:
Where do you stand on the controversy?
