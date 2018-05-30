Pusha-T reveals that Drake has a secret baby with a porn star in brutal diss track.

Pusha-T and Drake's long-standing rivalry has been taken to a whole new level.
On Friday, Drake released his new track, 'Duppy Freestyle,' where he called out King Push and Kanye West. But Pusha-T was definitely not going to take that laying down, and responded by releasing an absolutely brutal diss track targeted at the "Hotline Bling" rapper.
Pusha-T's "The Story of Adidon" attacks Drake on everything from his family to his identity, but the one thing people are talking about most is that King Push revealed that Drake has a secret son named Adonis with former porn star, Sophie Brussaux.
Brussaux, better known as Sophie B, used to perform under the name "Rosee Divine" until she retired and became a painter.
Sophie B and Drake were linked back in 2017. Last May, Brussaux told TMZ that she had text messages from the rapper asking her to get an abortion.
Well, according to the diss track, that definitely didn't happen.
Check it out:
Pusha used this picture of Drake wearing blackface as the album artwork. The photo was originally used as part of a promotion for a clothing line called Jim Crow Couture from Canadian fashion label Too Black Guys.
Pusha-T also uploaded the image into his Instagram, but it was removed.
The lyrics of the "The Story of Adidon" include:
Since you name-dropped my fiancée
Let 'em know who you chose as your Beyoncé
Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother
Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her
A baby's involved, it's deeper than rap
We talkin' character, let me keep with the facts
You are hiding a child, let that boy come home
Deadbeat mothafucka, playin' border patrol, ooh
Adonis is your son
And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that's real
Love that baby, respect that girl
Forget she's a pornstar, let her be your world, yuugh!
Sophie B gave birth to a baby boy on October 24th, which, ironically, is also Drake's birthday.
Since the track dropped Tuesday night, Sophie B made her Instagram private. This was the only picture with her child that she posted:
Twitter definitely had feelings about the whole ordeal:
Drake has yet to respond to the diss, but that is presumably because he has been up all night frantically trying to dig up dirt on Pusha-T.
Just a guess!