Pusha-T reveals that Drake has a secret baby with a porn star in brutal diss track.

Pusha-T and Drake's long-standing rivalry has been taken to a whole new level.

On Friday, Drake released his new track, 'Duppy Freestyle,' where he called out King Push and Kanye West. But Pusha-T was definitely not going to take that laying down, and responded by releasing an absolutely brutal diss track targeted at the "Hotline Bling" rapper.

Pusha-T's "The Story of Adidon" attacks Drake on everything from his family to his identity, but the one thing people are talking about most is that King Push revealed that Drake has a secret son named Adonis with former porn star, Sophie Brussaux.

Brussaux, better known as Sophie B, used to perform under the name "Rosee Divine" until she retired and became a painter.

Sophie B and Drake were linked back in 2017. Last May, Brussaux told TMZ that she had text messages from the rapper asking her to get an abortion.